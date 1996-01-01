Which of the following is not a type of horizontal gene transfer?
16. Microbial Genetics
Horizontal Gene Transfer
All of the following are possible outcomes of horizontally transferred DNA, except which of these answers?
When DNA is transferred between bacterial cells, there are three possible fates of the transferred DNA. Which fate ensures that the transferred DNA will be retained inside of the bacterial cell the longest?
Homologous recombination:
Bacteria can acquire antibiotic resistance by all of the following except
a. mutation.
b. insertion of transposons.
c. conjugation.
d. snRNPs.
e. transformation.
Two offspring cells are most likely to inherit which one of the following from the parent cell?
a. a change in a nucleotide in mRNA
b. a change in a nucleotide in tRNA
c. a change in a nucleotide in rRNA
d. a change in a nucleotide in DNA
e. a change in a protein
Which of the following is not a method of horizontal gene transfer?
a. binary fission
b. conjugation
c. integration of a transposon
d. transduction
e. transformation
A gene for antibiotic resistance can move horizontally among bacterial cells by __________ , __________ , and __________ .
Which of the following is not a mechanism of genetic transfer between cells?
a. transduction
b. transformation
c. transcription
d. conjugation
Although two cells are totally unrelated, one cell receives DNA from the other cell and incorporates this new DNA into its chromosome. This process is ___________.
a. crossing over of DNA from the two cells
b. vertical gene transfer
c. horizontal gene transfer
d. transposition