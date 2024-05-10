16. Microbial Genetics
Horizontal Gene Transfer
2:24 minutes
Problem 8.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two offspring cells are most likely to inherit which one of the following from the parent cell?
a. a change in a nucleotide in mRNA
b. a change in a nucleotide in tRNA
c. a change in a nucleotide in rRNA
d. a change in a nucleotide in DNA
e. a change in a protein
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice