Human DNA cut with restriction enzyme A can be joined to:
17. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
What is the enzymatic function of restriction enzymes?
Each restriction enzyme has a specific sequence of nucleotides where it cuts the DNA. These sequences of DNA are unique to each restriction enzyme and are known as:
The single-stranded ends of DNA molecules can be joined together by:
The process of using DNA from one organism to alter the characteristics of another is called:
An organism which has foreign genes incorporated into its genomes is known as a:
What is the most logical sequence of steps for splicing foreign DNA into a plasmid and inserting the plasmid into a bacterium?
I. Transform bacteria with a recombinant DNA molecule.
II. Cut the plasmid DNA using restriction enzymes (endonucleases).
III. Extract plasmid DNA from bacterial cells.
IV. Hydrogen-bond the plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA fragments. V. Use ligase to seal plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA.
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 through 10.
a. antisense
b. clone
c. library
d. Southern blot
e. vector
A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?
a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.
b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.
c. Vectors survive inside cells.
d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes inhibit the movement of DNA at specific sites.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes act at specific nucleotide sequences within a double-stranded DNA molecule.