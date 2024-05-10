17. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?
a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.
b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.
c. Vectors survive inside cells.
d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.
