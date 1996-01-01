What is the most logical sequence of steps for splicing foreign DNA into a plasmid and inserting the plasmid into a bacterium?

I. Transform bacteria with a recombinant DNA molecule.

II. Cut the plasmid DNA using restriction enzymes (endonucleases).

III. Extract plasmid DNA from bacterial cells.

IV. Hydrogen-bond the plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA fragments. V. Use ligase to seal plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA.