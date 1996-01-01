Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Hepatitis A

b. Hepatitis B

c. Hepatitis C

d. Hepatitis D

e. Hepatitis E