Diseases of short duration frequently followed by long-term immunity are referred to as:
Which of the following viral infections is considered an acute infection? (Answer choices show the name of the virus and the time it remains present in the body).
Which of the following statements about acute viral infections is false?
A vaccine to a virus allows the body to be exposed to the virus and not get sick. This allows the body to recognize the virus and better fight the virus if the person does become infected. How would a vaccine help someone deal with a virus which causes an acute infection?
Varicella is an acute infectious disease commonly known as chicken pox. This disease is caused by a DNA virus that causes a moderate to severe body rash that stays dormant in the body after the rash. The virus can be reactivated years or decades later creating a rash known as shingles. What type of infection is occurring when the virus is dormant in the body for years?
Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.
Complete the following table:
<IMAGE>
Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hepatitis A
b. Hepatitis B
c. Hepatitis C
d. Hepatitis D
e. Hepatitis E
Most cases of croup are caused by (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. bacteria.
b. viruses.
c. trauma injuries.
d. fungi.
e. allergens.
When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .
a. is called a lytic infection
b. is a prophage cycle
c. is called a persistent infection
d. is caused by a quiescent virus
Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent
state in humans?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Adenoviridae
d. Parvoviridae