Most cases of croup are caused by
a. Bacteria.
b. Viruses.
c. Trauma injuries.
d. Fungi.
e. Allergens.
Master Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Most cases of croup are caused by
a. Bacteria.
b. Viruses.
c. Trauma injuries.
d. Fungi.
e. Allergens.
When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .
a. Is called a lytic infection
b. Is a prophage cycle
c. Is called a persistent infection
d. Is caused by a quiescent virus
Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent
state in humans?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Adenoviridae
d. Parvoviridae
Diseases of short duration frequently followed by long-term immunity are referred to as:
Which of the following viral infections is considered an acute infection? (Answer choices show the name of the virus and the time it remains present in the body).