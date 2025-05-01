When a eukaryotic cell is infected with an enveloped virus and sheds viruses slowly over time, this infection ___________ .
a. Is called a lytic infection
b. Is a prophage cycle
c. Is called a persistent infection
d. Is caused by a quiescent virus
Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent
state in humans?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Adenoviridae
d. Parvoviridae
Diseases of short duration frequently followed by long-term immunity are referred to as:
Which of the following viral infections is considered an acute infection? (Answer choices show the name of the virus and the time it remains present in the body).
A vaccine to a virus allows the body to be exposed to the virus and not get sick. This allows the body to recognize the virus and better fight the virus if the person does become infected. How would a vaccine help someone deal with a virus which causes an acute infection?