Multiple Choice
Which stage of an animal virus life cycle involves integration of the viral genome into the host cell's genome?
Which of the following has never been found in a virus?
Which of the following is not a described type of animal virus?
What step is required in the synthesis of ssDNA viruses that is not required in the synthesis of dsDNA viruses?
Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?
a. a double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)
b. a DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)
c. an RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)
d. a single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)
e. none of the above