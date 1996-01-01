Multiple Choice
Which of the following has never been found in a virus?
What step is required in the synthesis of ssDNA viruses that is not required in the synthesis of dsDNA viruses?
Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?
a. a double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)
b. a DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)
c. an RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)
d. a single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)
e. none of the above