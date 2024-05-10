18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
2:35 minutes
Problem 13.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?
a. a double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)
b. a DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)
c. an RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)
d. a single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?