A pathogenic bacterium that is able to avoid binding with the complement protein C3b would most likely protect itself from which of the following immune responses?
19. Innate Immunity
Effects of the Complement System
The complement system can lead to the removal or destruction of invading microbes and the inflammatory response. Which immune response of the complement system is not effective against gram-positive (+) pathogenic bacteria?
How do membrane attack complexes cause cell lysis of invading microbes?
Which of the following cellular responses does not occur due to the inflammatory response?
The main complement proteins involved in the inflammatory response of the immune system are?
How can the complement system cause endotoxic shock?
Why does hemolysis of red blood cells occur when a person receives a transfusion of the wrong type of blood?
A decrease in the production of C3 would result in
a. increased susceptibility to infection.
b. increased numbers of white blood cells.
c. increased phagocytosis.
d. activation of C5 through C9.
e. none of the above
In the laboratory, blood is typed by looking for hemagglutination. For example, anti-A antibodies and type A RBCs clump. In a type A person, anti-A antibodies will cause hemolysis. Why?
Fill in the table.
<IMAGE>
Which scenario presents the greatest risk for HDN developing? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. O− mother with O+ fetus
b. A+ mother with O+ fetus
c. B−mother with AB− fetus
d. A−mother with O−fetus
e. AB+ mother with AB−fetus
Which of the complement fragments is inflammatory?
a. C3a
b. C4a
c. C5a
d. all of the above