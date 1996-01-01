The ____________ glands create sebum which makes the skin more __________ which decreases microbial growth.
19. Innate Immunity
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
- Multiple Choice756views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Lysozyme is effective at destroying bacteria pathogens because it does what?736views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the defensive roles of saliva and gastric juices are true?714views
- Multiple Choice
Defensin antimicrobial peptides kill microbes by:669views2rank
- Multiple Choice
All of the following are chemical defenses against microbial infection except which of these answers?700views2rank
- Multiple Choice
What property of antimicrobial peptide allows them to disrupt bacterial cell surfaces?657views3rank
- Textbook Question
Identify at least one physical factor and one chemical factor that prevent microbes from entering the body through each of the following:
a. urinary system
b. genital system652views
- Textbook Question
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.598views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is a chemical defense found in tears? Select all that apply.
a. Water
b. Lysozyme
c. Antimicrobial peptides
d. Neutrophils547views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Defensins are phagocytic parts of the first line of defense.531views
- Textbook Question
All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:
a. tears.
b. lysozyme.
c. several corneal epithelial layers.
d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.
e. lactoferrin.552views