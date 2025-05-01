Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
Which of the following is a chemical defense found in tears? Select all that apply.
a. Water
b. Lysozyme
c. Antimicrobial peptides
d. Neutrophils
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Defensins are phagocytic parts of the first line of defense.
All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:
a. tears.
b. lysozyme.
c. several corneal epithelial layers.
d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.
e. lactoferrin.
The ____________ glands create sebum which makes the skin more __________ which decreases microbial growth.
Lysozyme is effective at destroying bacteria pathogens because it does what?
Which of the following statements about the defensive roles of saliva and gastric juices are true?