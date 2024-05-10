19. Innate Immunity
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
Problem 16.8a
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
