Multiple Choice
Toll-like receptors are receptor proteins on ___________.
Which of the following are PRRs least likely to detect?
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) bind molecules on pathogens. Why is this helpful to the immune response?
Which of the following is not considered a MAMP (Microbe/Pathogen-Associated Molecular Pattern)?
Why are NOD-like receptors (NLRs) important for macrophage cells?
What defining features of viral RNA allows the RIG-like receptors to distinguish infecting viral RNA from the host cell's RNA?
In addition to peptidoglycan, which molecule(s) unique to bacteria would PRRs recognize?
Which type of pattern recognition receptor when bound to MAMPs triggers the formation of the inflammasome?
Toll-like receptors: