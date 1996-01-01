Multiple Choice
Which physical, nonspecific host defense mechanism is associated with the respiratory tract and trachea?
Mucus-secreting membranes are found in ________________.
a. the urinary system
b. the digestive cavity
c. the respiratory passages
d. all of the above
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ The surface cells of mucous membranes are alive.