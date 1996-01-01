Match the scenario to the step of the inflammatory response it belongs in.

1. Tissue Damage & Infection.

2. Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Cytokines.

3. Vasodilation and Diapedesis.

4. Removal of Invading Microbes and Damaged Tissue.

_____ Local mast cells release histamines and cytokines when encountering an invading microbe.

_____ Neutrophils destroy the invading microbes found in the injury site.

_____ Peter accidentally cuts his finger with a kitchen knife.

_____ Fluid full of plasma, proteins and immune cells exits the blood stream at injury site.

_____ Macrophages remove the epidermis and dermis cells damaged by the injury.

_____ The blood vessels in the region of the injury dilate releasing immune cells and proteins.

_____ Pathogenic bacteria enter the host's body.