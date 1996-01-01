In the inflammatory response, which immune cells are the first to begin the immune response to an injury?
19. Innate Immunity
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
- Multiple Choice1189views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is needed for vasodilation and diapedesis to occur at an infection site?915views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which immune cells are responsible for removing dead or damaged host material at an injury site?828views
- Open Question
Match the scenario to the step of the inflammatory response it belongs in.
1. Tissue Damage & Infection.
2. Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Cytokines.
3. Vasodilation and Diapedesis.
4. Removal of Invading Microbes and Damaged Tissue.
_____ Local mast cells release histamines and cytokines when encountering an invading microbe.
_____ Neutrophils destroy the invading microbes found in the injury site.
_____ Peter accidentally cuts his finger with a kitchen knife.
_____ Fluid full of plasma, proteins and immune cells exits the blood stream at injury site.
_____ Macrophages remove the epidermis and dermis cells damaged by the injury.
_____ The blood vessels in the region of the injury dilate releasing immune cells and proteins.
_____ Pathogenic bacteria enter the host's body.348views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the inflammatory response is false?706views
- Multiple Choice
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, meaning that the body's immune system attacks the body's joint tissues. Why are many autoimmune diseases associated with chronic inflammation?841views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is FALSE in regards to inflammation?521views
- Textbook Question
Why are vascular changes in early inflammation considered central to generating inflammation’s cardinal signs?512views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following would you not expect to see in the first stage of inflammation?
a. Histamine
b. Kinins
c. Macrophages
d. Increased blood vessel permeability
e. Eicosanoids506views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following shows a correct chronological order of events in inflammation?
a. Neutrophil recruitment, macrophage recruitment, vascular changes, resolution
b. Vascular changes, resolution, neutrophil recruitment, macrophage recruitment
c. Vascular changes, macrophage recruitment, neutrophil recruitment, resolution
d. Vascular changes, macrophage recruitment, resolution, neutrophil recruitment
e. Vascular changes, neutrophil recruitment, macrophage recruitment, resolution524views