Microbiology19. Innate ImmunitySteps of the Inflammatory Response
Open Question

Match the scenario to the step of the inflammatory response it belongs in.

1. Tissue Damage & Infection.
2. Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Cytokines.
3. Vasodilation and Diapedesis.
4. Removal of Invading Microbes and Damaged Tissue.

_____ Local mast cells release histamines and cytokines when encountering an invading microbe.
_____ Neutrophils destroy the invading microbes found in the injury site.
_____ Peter accidentally cuts his finger with a kitchen knife.
_____ Fluid full of plasma, proteins and immune cells exits the blood stream at injury site.
_____ Macrophages remove the epidermis and dermis cells damaged by the injury.
_____ The blood vessels in the region of the injury dilate releasing immune cells and proteins.
_____ Pathogenic bacteria enter the host's body.

