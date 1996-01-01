Label the indicated parts of the antibody.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Which of the following is (are) true regarding type III hypersensitivity reactions? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They involve IgG.
b. They involve IgM.
c. They are considered delayed reactions.
d. They include autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis.
e. They are rare compared with type I reactions.
Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Skin prick test
b. IgG titers
c. IgM titers
d. IgE titers
e. Histamine levels
Antibodies function to __________ .
a. directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. mark invading organisms for destruction
c. kill intracellular viruses
d. directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. stimulate T cell growth
Label the parts of the immunoglobulin pictured here.
<IMAGE>
a. ________ b. ________ c. ________ d. ________ e. ________ f. ________
g. ________ h. ________
Monoclonal antibodies __________.
a. are produced by hybridomas
b. are secreted by clone cells
c. can be used for passive immunization
d. all of the above