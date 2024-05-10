20. Adaptive Immunity
Antibodies
Antibodies function to __________ .
a. directly destroy foreign organ grafts
b. mark invading organisms for destruction
c. kill intracellular viruses
d. directly promote cytokine synthesis
e. stimulate T cell growth
