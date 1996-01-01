20. Adaptive Immunity
Antibodies
- Multiple ChoiceHow many chemically distinct classes of human immunoglobulins are there?17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes antibodies?18views
- Multiple Choice
_________ is another name for antibodies.594views1rank
- Multiple Choice
An antibody's variable region:
1. Varies in amino acid sequence to allow different antibodies to bind different antigens.
2. Is located in the hinge and stem regions of an antibody.
3. Is a portion of the light chain of an antibody.
4. Is a portion of the heavy chain of an antibody.612views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Genetic recombination frequently occurs in the body’s B cell population. Why is this advantageous to the
immune system?362views
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT
a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.
b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.
<IMAGE>566views
- Textbook Question
How would each of the following prevent infection?
a. antibodies against Neisseria gonorrhoeae fimbriae
b. antibodies against host cell mannose637views
- Textbook Question
Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.684views
- Textbook Question
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. innate resistance
b. naturally acquired active immunity
c. naturally acquired passive immunity
d. artificially acquired active immunity
e. artificially acquired passive immunity
A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.623views
- Textbook Question
How are monoclonal antibodies produced?868views
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.
<IMAGE>518views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.
a. direct fluorescent antibody
b. indirect fluorescent antibody
c. rabies immune globulin
d. killed rabies virus
e. none of the above
Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.527views
- Textbook Question
Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?
a. anti A, anti B, anti Rh
b. anti A, anti Rh
c. anti A
d. anti B, anti Rh
e. anti B595views
- Textbook Question
In which of the following scenarios would administering immunoglobulins be useful? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. To neutralize a toxin
b. To aid a patient who is immune compromised
c. After venom exposure
d. To block IgM from crossing the placenta
e. To protect a premature infant from respiratory syncytial virus571views
- Textbook Question
T helper cells activate B cells to become ________________, which make ________________.630views