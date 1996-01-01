Textbook Question
Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?
a. Type I hypersensitivities
b. Type II hypersensitivities
c. Type III hypersensitivities
d. Type IV hypersensitivities
e. Antibodies mediate all of these.
The immunoglobulin class that mediates type I hypersensitivity is __________.
a. IgA
b. IgM
c. IgG
d. IgD
e. IgE
The major inflammatory mediator released by degranulating mast cells in type I hypersensitivity is __________.
a. immunoglobulin
b. complement
c. histamine
d. interleukin
e. prostaglandin
Why is a person who produces a large amount of IgE more likely to experience anaphylactic shock than a person who instead produces a large amount of IgG?