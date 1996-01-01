The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory ___________ .
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
Which of the following is NOT an immunoglobin class?
______ is the first immunoglobulin class produced during a primary response.
Which antibody class crosses the placenta from mother to child?
_______ is the immunoglobulin class that neutralizes viruses in the intestinal tract.
Which of the following antibodies is involved in causing basophils to release histamine when the antibody encounters an allergen?
The primary B-cell receptor is:
Each class of antibody is specifically defined by its
Match the following antibody classes with their description:
a) IgA.
b) IgG.
c) IgE.
___ First antibody produced during primary response.
___ Protects mucous membranes.
___ Most abundant antibody.
___ Found on the surface of B cells.
___ Triggers allergic reactions to allergens.
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.
What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?
What is opsonization, and which antibodies have opsonizing activity?
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response