20. Adaptive Immunity
Classes of Antibodies
Problem 13.1a
Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?
a. Type I hypersensitivities
b. Type II hypersensitivities
c. Type III hypersensitivities
d. Type IV hypersensitivities
e. Antibodies mediate all of these.
