Multiple Choice
What property of the bond between a Hydrogen (H) atom and an Oxygen (O) atom in a molecule of water
makes it a polar bond?
Which of the following images below is the most likely way that two water molecules would interact?
What type of bond holds the following atoms together?
a. Li+ and Cl- in LiCl
b. carbon and oxygen atoms in methanol
c. oxygen atoms in O₂
d. a hydrogen atom of one nucleotide to a nitrogen or oxygen atom of another nucleotide in:
<IMAGE>
CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond. <IMAGE>