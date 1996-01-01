A solution in which water is the solvent is called a(n) _______________ solution.
a) Polar.
b) Aqueous.
c) Hydrophobic.
d) Complete.
The substance in a mixture that is dissolved is called the:
a) Solution.
b) Solvent.
c) Solute.
d) Aqueous solution.
What is the charge of the solute molecule in the image below based on the polarity of water?
a) Positively charged.
b) Negatively charged.
c) Uncharged.
d) Non-polar and hydrophobic.
The components of a heterogenous solution are ________________ distributed throughout.
a) Equally.
b) Unequally.
c) Uniformly.
Hydrophobic molecules:
a) Are polar covalent molecules.
b) Easily dissolve in water.
c) Are nonpolar water 'fearing' molecules.
d) Are nonpolar water 'loving' molecules.
Determine the following:
a. The molarity of a solution with 0.5 moles of glucose per liter of water.
b. The concentration (in weight/volume percent) of a solution that contains 20 grams of sodium chloride per liter of water.
c. The concentration (in mg/dL) of a solution with 1 gram of lactic acid per 100 mL of
solution.
d. The molarity of a solution with 1 mmol of solute in 1 L of water.
Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.