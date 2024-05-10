Determine the following:

a. The molarity of a solution with 0.5 moles of glucose per liter of water.

b. The concentration (in weight/volume percent) of a solution that contains 20 grams of sodium chloride per liter of water.

c. The concentration (in mg/dL) of a solution with 1 gram of lactic acid per 100 mL of

solution.

d. The molarity of a solution with 1 mmol of solute in 1 L of water.