Determine the following:
a. The molarity of a solution with 0.5 moles of glucose per liter of water.
b. The concentration (in weight/volume percent) of a solution that contains 20 grams of sodium chloride per liter of water.
c. The concentration (in mg/dL) of a solution with 1 gram of lactic acid per 100 mL of
solution.
d. The molarity of a solution with 1 mmol of solute in 1 L of water.
