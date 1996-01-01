6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Introduction to Membrane Transport
- Multiple ChoiceIn membrane transport systems utilizing countercurrent flow, diffusion occurs throughout all regions of the filter. Which of the following best explains why diffusion is maintained across the entire filter?13views
- Multiple ChoiceGlucose and amino acids are reabsorbed from the glomerular filtrate by the:22views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich cellular structure is primarily disrupted by cationic detergents during membrane transport studies?22views
- Multiple ChoiceElectroporation is a process in which:33views
- Multiple ChoiceSubstances larger than which of the following are normally not allowed to pass through the filtration membrane?13views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes the main barriers that glucose must overcome to enter a bacterial cell from the surrounding medium?19views
- Multiple Choice
Which molecule most easily diffuses across a biological membrane's lipid bilayer, without help of a protein?4557views80rank
- Multiple Choice
According to the map above, what kind of large molecule transport is also called the process of cell 'eating'?4749views60rank1comments
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is most associated with diffusion?
a. symports
b. antiports
c. carrier proteins
d. endocytosis500views
- Textbook Question
A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?
a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.
b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.
c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.
d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.514views
- Textbook Question
A scientist who is studying passive movement of chemicals across the cytoplasmic membrane of Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi measures the rate at which two chemicals diffuse into a cell as a function of external concentration. The results are shown in the following figure. Chemical A diffuses into the cell more rapidly than does B at lower external concentrations, but the rate levels off as the external concentration increases. The rate of diffusion of chemical B continues to increase as the external concentration increases.
a. How can you explain the differences in the diffusion rates of chemicals A and B?
b. Why does the diffusion rate of chemical A taper off?
c. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical A?
d. How could the cell increase the diffusion rate of chemical B?542views
- Textbook Question
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?654views
- Textbook Question
Contrast symports and antiports.720views