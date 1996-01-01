Which of the following should food workers use to protect ready-to-eat food from contamination?
A
Open containers
B
Unwashed produce
C
Bare hands
D
Gloves or utensils
1
Understand the importance of preventing contamination in ready-to-eat foods, which are foods that will not be cooked again before consumption and are therefore at higher risk of carrying harmful microbes.
Recognize that open containers and unwashed produce can introduce contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites to the food, so these should be avoided or properly handled.
Know that bare hands can transfer pathogens from the skin to the food, especially if proper handwashing is not performed immediately before handling the food.
Identify that using gloves or utensils creates a physical barrier between the food worker's hands and the ready-to-eat food, reducing the risk of contamination.
Conclude that the best practice for protecting ready-to-eat food from contamination is to use gloves or utensils, as these methods help maintain food safety by minimizing direct contact.
