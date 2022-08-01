Prokaryotic Ribosomes

In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pro carry attic ribosomes. And so a reboot zone is a cell structure that's found on the inside of all cells, regardless of what type of cell they are. And so these ribosomes consist of a large and a small ribbons, zonal sub unit. And so these large and small ribosomes will sub units will associate with each other to form the complete ribs. Um And that complete ribosomes will be able to perform protein synthesis or building proteins. And so ribosomes are also referred to as the site of protein synthesis. Now, although all cells have ribosomes, the ribosomes are not always going to be identical in different cells. And so pro carry attic ribosomes will be different from eukaryotic ribosomes and we'll be able to talk more about that as we move forward in our course. Now the large and small ribbon symbol sub units that come together to make up the full ribosomes. Those sub units actually consist of multiple proteins along with ribosomes RNA as well or are RNA for short. And so the ribosome itself is really just a big mixture of proteins and ribosomes RNA. And we'll be able to talk more about this idea as we move forward. Now in this uh set of videos were mainly going to be focusing on pro carry attic ribosomes. And so we'll talk about the pro carry attic ribosomes structure in our next video. So I'll see you all there.

