7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic Ribosomes
Problem 4.8a
Problem 4.8a
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. metachromatic granules—stored phosphates
b. polysaccharide granules—stored starch
c. lipid inclusions—poly-β-hydroxybutyric acid
d. sulfur granules—energy reserve
e. ribosomes—protein storage
Verified Solution
