Coulomb's Law (Electric Force) Practice Problems

The sun emits ions and electrons that travel through space. Consider 0.00100 kg of electrons that have just escaped from the sun and an equal amount of electrons that have arrived at Mars's surface (in practice reaching a planet's surface may be thwarted by the atmosphere and a planet's magnetic field). i) What is the net electric force that the two groups of electrons exert on each other? Take the two sets of electrons to be stationary and behave like a point charge. ii) Should gravitational force from the sun and Mars be included in computing net force on the electron groups? iii) Calculate the gravitational force the two sets of electrons exert on each other. Assume their position is equal to the radius of the sun and Mars respectively. Hint: Find electrons' separation from the orbital radius of Mars.