Taxol is an anticancer drug extracted from the Pacific yew tree. In animal cells, Taxol prevents microtubule depolymerization (breaking down). Thus, Taxol stops mitosis by interfering with which of the following structures or processes?
a) The mitotic spindle.
b) Cytokinesis.
c) DNA replication.
d) Chromosome condensation.
Cytokinesis usually follows mitosis. If a cell completed mitosis but not cytokinesis, the result would be:
a) A cell with a single large nucleus.
b) A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.
c) A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.
d) A cell with two completely identical nuclei.
e) A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.