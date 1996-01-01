Which of the following clues would tell you whether a cell is prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
a. the presence or absence of a rigid cell wall
b. whether or not the cell is partitioned by internal membranes
c. the presence or absence of ribosomes
d. Both b and c are important clues.
