In this video, we're going to talk about the 3rd and final population growth model in our lesson, which is the logistic population growth model, and we'll talk about how logistic growth occurs in a limited environment. Now, recall from our previous lesson videos that in nature, unlimited exponential population growth is somewhat rare. And when it does occur, it does not occur for too long, and this is because of limited resources in nature. And so this logistic population growth model is pretty much exactly the same as the exponential population growth model, except for the very important fact that the logistic population growth model accounts for environmental limitations on population growth, and this includes the limitations that are caused by density-dependent factors. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that density-dependent factors are associated with a carrying capacity.
And so these density-dependent factors that are part of this logistic growth model will prevent the population size, or n, from permanently exceeding the carrying capacity, or k. And so once again, recall from our previous lesson videos that the carrying capacity is the theoretical maximum population size that an area can sustain at any given time. And so notice that in this graph down below where we have time on the x-axis and population size on the y-axis, that this horizontal green dotted line here represents the carrying capacity, which again is abbreviated with the variable k. And the carrying capacity mathematically serves as a horizontal asymptote that somewhat creates a lid or a cap on the population growth, again, preventing the population size from permanently exceeding the carrying capacity. Now notice over here on the right hand side, we're showing you the equation for the instantaneous population growth rate for this logistic growth model.
And what you'll notice is that this part of the equation highlighted here with black text is exactly the same as the instantaneous growth rate equation for the exponential growth model. And, really, the only difference here is the addition of this term, which is being multiplied as 1 minus nk. And so the addition of this term is really what differentiates the exponential growth model from the logistic growth model, and the addition of this term is what accounts for the environmental limitations on population growth. And so the addition of this term is ultimately what gives the logistic growth curve a sigmoidal curve. So it's a sigmoid curve, which means that it is an S-shaped curve, and we can see that here in this graph where the curve somewhat resembles the shape of an S.
Now what's really important to note is that when n or population size is relatively small in the logistic growth model, the logistic population growth is going to be approximately, but not perfectly equal to, the exponential population growth. And we can see that over here with this blue highlighted region showing you how early on the growth is approximately exponential in this logistic growth model. However, once the population size is equal to half of the carrying capacity or k, the population growth rate in the logistic model will start to slow down, and that's unique in this model. And so we are indicating that with this grayish background, that you can see throughout the rest of this curve. And so what's important to note is that as the population size or n increases and when n starts to approach the carrying capacity k, the logistic population growth will also approach 0.
And so notice that later growth falls to 0, and that's what creates this somewhat of a horizontal line here in the population growth, as, again, the population size is approaching the carrying capacity. Now it is important to note that in reality, it is possible for population size to surpass the carrying capacity. But, again, this is only temporary because shortly after, the population size will decrease or drop either to the carrying capacity just beneath it or it will crash, you know, significantly further in some cases. But in many cases, it is possible for the data to kind of fluctuate right around the carrying capacity as you see here and then stabilize at the carrying capacity over long enough periods of time. And so this here concludes our lesson on the logistic growth in a limited environment, and moving forward, we'll be able to apply these concepts in many problems.
So I'll see you all there.