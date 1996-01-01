- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Bacterial Conjugation: Videos & Practice Problems
Bacterial Conjugation Practice Problems
The F⁻ strain, called the recipient appears to have the tonR gene after 12 minutes, the aziR gene after 18 minutes, and the his+ gene after 14 minutes from an Hfr strain in an interrupted mating experiment; however, the recipient almost never has lac+. Where in the genome is the origin of transfer?
By using the process of conjugation to map the order of genes on a bacterial chromosome, an F- bacterial strain with genotypes gal-, leu-, cys-, thr- was used alongside an Hfr bacterial strain with genotypes gal+, leu+, cys+, thr+. The mating was stopped regularly, and the time taken to transfer the donor genes was: gal 10 minutes, thr 6 minutes, cys 3 minutes, and leu 12 minutes. Which gene is located farthest to the leading side of the F factor, which is where transfer originates?
To map the bacterial chromosome in a single interrupted mating experiment, which of the following characteristics is necessary?
Lederberg demonstrated the transduction phenomenon, in which genetic information is transferred from one bacterium to another through one of the following processes:
By combining _____ and ______ cells of different genotypes, conjugation can be used to map bacterial genes.
Which of the following structures mediates the physical interaction during conjugation?
Which of the following best describes the outcome of an F− cell when HFR binds to an F− bacterium?
By initiating conjugation, _______ bacteria can transfer the genetic material that is embedded in its chromosomal DNA.
Which of the following statements is false regarding the significance of bacterial conjugation?
________ transfers episome consisting of chromosomal genes adjacent to the F factor during conjugation.
A bacterial cell that contains a part of the genome on the plasmid and another part on the chromosome is called _____________.
The outcome of conjugation between an Hfr cell and an F⁻ cell can result in two Hfr cells because of all the following reasons except:
________ refers to transfer of genes in bacteria which involves homologous as well as non-homologous recombination.
The _______ serves as a recognition site for the enzyme relaxase and initiates transfer of the F factor.
________ bacteria have the F factor integrated into their chromosomes and during conjugation, the recipient receives some chromosomal genes along with the F factor.
Which of the following bacterial cells act only as recipients during bacterial conjugation?
________ cells have the ability to transfer donor genes to a recipient during conjugation.