- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Pedigrees: Videos & Practice Problems
Tay-Sachs disease is an autosomal recessive disorder characterized by nerve cell destruction in the brain and spinal cord. A couple's child has been diagnosed with the disorder. What is the probability that their next child will also have the disorder?
In a clinical report, an individual is found to have an obese body habitus and manifestations of metabolic syndrome, which is characterized by diabetes, insulin resistance, hypertension, and hypertriglyceridemia. What is the physician's diagnosis of the disease based on the symptoms?
Which of the following conditions generally occur more frequently in males than in females?
If the mother is affected by an X-linked dominant disorder (heterozygous), how will it affect their offspring?
If the male parent is affected by a genetic condition that is X-linked dominant, how will it affect their offspring?
Muscular dystrophy is an X-linked recessive condition. If the father is affected by this genetic condition, how will it affect their offspring?
If the affected parents pass a genetic condition to their children regardless of their gender and it is present in every generation, this trait is considered:
If unaffected parents have affected offspring for a certain autosomal condition, it may imply that:
Leigh syndrome is an inherited neurodegenerative condition that can become apparent in infancy. The inheritance of this condition depends on:
Leigh syndrome can be inherited in various ways, it can be inherited when the mutated gene occurs on the X-chromosome. This condition occurs more frequently in males than in females. What type of inheritance pattern is represented in this case based on the epidemiological data presented?
Leigh syndrome can be inherited in various ways: it can be inherited when the mutated genes in mtDNA, such as MT-ATP6, are passed on to the offspring. Provided that the condition can affect both male and female offspring, what type of inheritance pattern is represented in this case?
Leigh syndrome can be inherited in various ways, it can be inherited when both copies of the gene in the cell bear the mutations. This can affect the offspring (both male and female) despite having parents who do not show signs and symptoms of the condition. What type of inheritance pattern is represented in this case?
Which of the following gives the pattern of inheritance for conditions caused by mitochondrial DNA mutations?
What is the inheritance pattern of a trait in a pedigree if you see affected offspring of both sexes from unaffected parents?
Identify which of the following pedigrees correctly demonstrates the inheritance of two linked genes on X-chromosomes, the Xg blood group and inherited recessive episodic muscular weakness (EMWX), when a male with Xg+ marries a female who is heterozygous for both Xg and EMWX. The genotype of each individual's "Xg blood group" is presented below. (Note: Xg+ is linked with the dominant allele of EMWX).
In the following pedigree, identify what percent of the offspring of the II generation will be carriers of the trait.
Which of the following traits is determined by genes found on autosomes and expressed only in one sex?
In which of the following conditions does a carrier female pass the disorder on to her male child?
In the following pedigree, first identify the inheritance of the autosomal trait being studied and then determine the genotypes of III-3 and IV-2. (Assume allele A to be dominant over allele a for the trait being studied in the pedigree).
In the following pedigree, first identify the inheritance of the autosomal trait being studied and then determine the genotypes of II-2 and III-2. (Assume allele A to be dominant over allele a for the trait being studied in the pedigree).
Examine the provided pedigree and decide which assertion(s) about it is/are false.
In court, a healthy couple claims that their child was replaced in the hospital since the one they are raising now has cystic fibrosis. As a student of genetics, why do you think that their claim is potentially wrong?
Examine the pedigree carefully to determine the mode of transmission for a genetic disease.