- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Pedigrees: Videos & Practice Problems
Pedigrees Practice Problems
Which of the following diseases does NOT have an autosomal recessive inheritance pattern?
Determine which of the following pedigrees exhibits autosomal recessive inheritance for a particular trait.
Sickle cell anemia is an autosomal recessive disorder. A female who is a carrier of the sickle cell trait gives birth to one unaffected child and one child with sickle cell disease. Determine the genotype and trait of their father. (HbA is the normal hemoglobin allele and HbS is the sickle cell hemoglobin allele)
In humans, cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disease. A female suffering from cystic fibrosis give birth to six normal children. Determine the possible genotype of the father. (Assume that F is the normal allele and f is the cystic fibrosis allele)
In humans, cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disease. Determine the genotype of the couple who has two healthy children and one with cystic fibrosis. (Assume that F is the normal allele and f is the cystic fibrosis allele)