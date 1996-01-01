- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Sex-Linked Genes: Videos & Practice Problems
Sex-Linked Genes Practice Problems
If in females, a variant in one of the two X-chromosomes is enough to cause the disease, this condition is considered to be:
If both the mother and the father have X-linked recessive disorder, which of the following is correct?
If the father has an X-linked disease and the mother is not a carrier, which of the following is true?
The process in which the mother's egg is fertilized with the father's sperm before the nucleus (from the zygote) is removed and inserted in the donor's fertilized enucleated cell is called:
Given that brown eye color in humans is completely dominant over blue color, and that a male with brown eyes carries a recessive allele (b) that causes blue eye color and a dominant allele (B) that causes brown eye color. Which of the following is incorrect regarding the children's eye color if this male weds a Bb heterozygous female?
Calico cats have at least three distinct colors in their fur, which are most frequently white, orange, and black. Calico is controlled by a sex-linked codominant allele. A female cat can have three phenotypes: black, orange, or calico, whereas male cats can be black or orange. Predict the correct ratio of kittens when a black male is crossed with an orange female.
The traits controlled by recessive genes that are linked with the X chromosome only are called "X-linked recessive traits," and such genes are called "X-linked recessive genes." What is true about X-linked recessive traits?
In fertile human females, the sex chromosomes are XX. It was noted that a human female has XY chromosomes. What is accurate about this woman?
Which of the following will have the same expression when A is the epistatic locus in dominant epistasis?
White eye color is a recessive X-linked trait in Drosophila, whereas red eye color is dominant. A red-eyed male and a white-eyed female are bred together. The probability of a female offspring with red eyes would be _______.
The ratio of red and white-eyed Drosophila when a white-eyed (recessive) male and red-eyed (dominant) female is crossed in the F2 generation is
Drosophila's white eye is a sex-linked recessive trait. What characteristics are present in the F1 generation of a cross between a male with dominant red eyes and a white-eyed female?
Which of the following best describes autosomal recessive disorder characteristics?
An unaffected father and a colorblind mother had a child with Klinefelter and normal eyesight. This is because the nondisjunction occurred in _________.
The inability of one or more pairs of homologous chromosomes, also known as sister chromatids, to separate normally during meiosis is referred to as ___________.
When an organism's gene is passed on to ____________, it is said to be sex-linked.