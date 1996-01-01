- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Allelic Frequency Changes: Videos & Practice Problems
Allelic Frequency Changes Practice Problems
Suppose a group of rabbits that live on an island were not subjected to any evolutionary forces. In this population, it was found through random sampling that the actual frequencies of the genotypes in the sample are similar to these expected genotype frequencies. What can be concluded about this population group?
In a population of 500 individuals, a gene has two alleles, A and a. The frequency of the A allele is 0.6, and the frequency of the a allele is 0.4. What are the expected frequencies of the AA, Aa, and aa genotypes under the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Which of the following terms is a process that ensures that the sample of individuals selected is representative of the entire population?
A small group of birds may become isolated on an island and start a new population. If the new population has only a small subset of the alleles present in the original population, then the frequency of these alleles will be much higher in the new population. And it will lead to significant genetic differences between the new population and the original population. This phenomenon is referred to as: