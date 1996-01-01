- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Allelic Frequency Changes: Videos & Practice Problems
Allelic Frequency Changes Practice Problems
In a small isolated population of endangered birds, a group of individuals started mating with close relatives due to limited mate availability. Over several generations, the inbreeding coefficient for a particular pair of birds, A and B, was calculated to be F = 0.125. What does this coefficient represent?
In a hypothetical pedigree, which of the following inbreeding coefficients corresponds to a situation where six generations of individuals are each inbred with a half-sibling, resulting in an inbreeding coefficient of F?
Offspring of biologically related persons are subject to the possible effects of inbreeding, such as congenital birth defects. Inbreeding results in the phenotypic expression of deleterious recessive alleles within a population. As a result, first-generation inbred individuals show physical and health defects. Some of the defects include:
Adaptive evolution is the evolutionary changes in an organism that make it suitable for its habitat. The main two factors that influence adaptive mutations include the rate of mutation and the population size. Based on population size, rapid adaptive mutations will occur because:
Which of the following reproductive isolations is brought about by variations in mating habits?
Which of the following is a primary barrier to interbreeding between different species?
Which of the following types of genetic changes can cause polyploidization, leading to speciation?
The probability that two alleles are identical by descent in an individual is termed:
Given that the initial frequency of the B resistance allele in the corn borer population is 0.3. What would be the frequency of the recessive genotype bb.
All of the following are factors that contribute to maintaining high levels of genetic variation in natural populations, EXCEPT:
Which of the following is the probability that the offspring of two individuals who do not express a recessive trait will express it, given that 5% of the population in equilibrium expresses the trait?
In a population of 1000 individuals, 160 are homozygous recessive for a particular trait. What is the frequency of the dominant allele in the population if the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Which of the following is not an indication that two individuals are two different species?
A population can undergo a drastic but temporary reduction in size. Although the population can recover in terms of population size, genetic diversity has been significantly reduced. This process is called:
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) can determine the DNA or RNA sequence to study genetic variation. Since many organisms have extremely long genomes, what is the initial step of NGS that makes DNA sequence analysis possible?
In purifying selection, which of the following variation is removed from the population?
Which of the following processes in a population can lead to changes in the genotype frequencies but does not directly change the allele frequencies?
When antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections, some bacteria may possess genetic variations that make them resistant to the antibiotic. These resistant bacteria survive and reproduce, passing on their antibiotic-resistant genes to their offspring. Over time, the proportion of resistant bacteria in the population may increase, making it more difficult to treat bacterial infections with antibiotics.
What is the most likely consequence of the overuse of antibiotics in treating bacterial infections?
Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disorder resulting from a mutation in the HBB gene. If an individual inherits two copies of the mutated gene, one from each parent, they will develop the disorder. Populations in certain cultures in Africa and the Middle East, where marriage between close relatives is common, have a higher frequency of sickle cell anemia. This is due to the increased likelihood of both parents carrying the mutated HBB gene when they are closely related, resulting in a higher risk of their offspring inheriting two copies of the mutated gene and developing sickle cell anemia.
Which type of evolutionary model best describes the case scenario mentioned?
Which of the following chromosomal abnormalities can arise due to differences in chromosome number and arrangement between an allopolyploid organism and its diploid ancestor?
Which of the following is a phenomenon, where the hybrid offspring have higher fitness or performance than their parents due to the combination of beneficial traits from both parents?