- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Hardy Weinberg: Videos & Practice Problems
Hardy Weinberg Practice Problems
A dominant allele (H) is the cause of the genetic condition known as Huntington's disease. A person who inherits one copy of the H allele will develop the disease later in life, typically between ages 30 and 50. If a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium for the H allele and the frequency of unaffected individuals (hh) is 0.04, what is the frequency of carriers in the population?
Suppose in a population of mice, black (A) color is dominant over brown (a) color. If the percentage of homozygous recessive genotype is 25%, what is the "a" allele frequency assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
In a population of rabbits, the allele for black fur (B) is dominant over the allele for white fur (b). If 75% of the rabbits have the dominant allele (B), what is the frequency of heterozygous individuals?
A population of 5,000 individuals has five different alleles for a gene. After sorting the individuals by genotype, it is found that there are 2000 individuals with the first allele, 1000 with the second, 800 with the third, 700 with the fourth, and 500 with the fifth. What is the frequency of the fifth allele in the population?
In a population, the frequency of the ABO blood group alleles are as follows:
f (IA) = 0.40
f(IB) = 0.25
f (IO)= 0.35.
What is the genotypic frequency of individuals with the type "O" blood group in the above-mentioned population?
An autosomal recessive disease has a frequency of 10:1000 in the population. Assuming the Hardy-Weinberg principle, calculate the frequency of the dominant allele.
Albinism is an autosomal recessive trait that affects 1 in 4000 individuals. In a population that is in equilibrium, what is the frequency of carriers?
Brachydactyly is an autosomal dominant trait (producing small fingers and toes) found in 1/6000 people in the population at equilibrium. Which of the following options gives the correct estimate of the frequency of the dominant allele at the locus?
In a survey of 200 students, it was found that 40% preferred pizza, 30% preferred burgers, 20% preferred tacos, and the remaining 10% preferred hot dogs. If these preferences represent four alleles of a gene, which of the following options is true about the expected frequency of pizza in a sample population of 500, assuming H-W equilibrium for more than two alleles?
What is the frequency of the heterozygous genotype in a population where an autosomal recessive condition occurs at a frequency of 0.001 (1 in 1000)?
A population has an autosomal recessive condition with a frequency of 0.005. What is the expected proportion of homozygous wild-type individuals in the population?
A genetic study identified 200 people with a particular mutant allele in a group of 10,000 people. What proportion of the population has the mutant allele?
Albinism is an autosomal recessive trait characterized by the absence of skin pigmentation. If the population follows Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium and 4,000 out of 100,000 individuals are homozygous recessive, which of the following represents the expected frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in the population?
Which of the following principles provides a mathematical model that can be used to calculate the expected frequencies of different alleles in a population and to detect changes in allele frequencies due to mutation, migration, natural selection, or non-random mating?
In population genetics, consider a population of monecious diploids with two alleles of a single locus denoted A and a. The frequency of A is given as 0.25 and the frequency of a is 0.75. Find the percentage of the offspring that are homozygous for the dominant allele, homozygous for the recessive allele, and heterozygous respectively using the Hardy – Weinberg method.
The co-ancestry coefficient is the probability that one randomly selected allele from A and another randomly selected allele from B are identical by descent. The probability of typical co-ancestries between grandfather/granddaughter or grandmother/grandson is:
In a pea plant population of 100 plants, yellow pods are dominant to green pea pods which are caused by 2 alleles. If there are 36 green pod plants, what is the frequency of the heterozygous plants?
Consider a pea plant population of 100 plants, where the alleles for yellow-colored pods are dominant over green-colored pods. According to the observation, there are 49 green pod plants. Find the allele frequencies using the HW equation.
Determine the number of homozygous dominant individuals in a population of 8000, if the frequency of the recessive allele is 0.5.
If the frequency of the recessive allele in a population is 0.2, what is the expected frequency of heterozygous individuals in the population?
A population of rabbits has a frequency of 0.2 for the recessive allele for black fur. What is the expected frequency of homozygous dominant rabbits in the population?
In a population of 500 individuals, 64 are homozygous recessive for a particular trait. What is the frequency of the recessive allele in this population?
What is the frequency of the recessive allele in a particular population if the frequency of the dominant allele is 0.7?
In the absence of factors that are responsible for evolution, the allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant, by the Hardy-Weinberg law. Which of the following is the frequency of heterozygous individuals in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?