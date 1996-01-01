A species has 2n = 20. How many chromosomes will be found per mutant cell in an autotriploid organism.
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?
Consider synapsis in prophase I of meiosis for two plant species that each carries 36 chromosomes. Species A is diploid and species B is triploid. What characteristics of homologous chromosome synapsis can be used to distinguish these two species?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Polyploidy
Polyploidy
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Trisomy
Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetriploid.
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Hexaploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Tetraploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Triploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Octaploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Pentaploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Diploidy
Describe the origin of cultivated American cotton.
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
Why is it very unlikely that the offspring will have fully horse-like genetic characteristics?
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
How many chromosomes does the mule–horse offspring carry?