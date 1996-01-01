2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
In a pedigree chart, which symbol typically represents an individual affected by hemophilia?
Based on this pedigree, which mode of inheritance is most likely responsible for the observed pattern of affected individuals?
Given a pedigree showing that Ryan is a male affected by an X-linked recessive disorder, which of the following is Ryan's genotype?
In a pedigree showing an autosomal recessive disorder, which of the following is most likely true about the parents of an affected individual?
Based on the principles of mitochondrial DNA inheritance, which of the following pairs of family members in a pedigree are most likely to share identical mitochondrial DNA?
Below is a partial pedigree of hemophilia in the British Royal Family descended from Queen Victoria, who is believed to be the original 'carrier' in this pedigree.
Analyze the pedigree and indicate which females are also certain to be carriers. What is the probability that Princess Irene is a carrier?
The accompanying pedigree shows the transmission of albinism (absence of skin pigment) in a human family.
The female I-1 and her mate, male I-2, had four children, one of whom has albinism. What is the probability that they could have had a total of four children with any other outcome except one child with albinism and three with normal pigmentation?
In the pedigree that is shown, which pattern of inheritance is most likely if the trait appears in every generation and affects both males and females equally?
This pedigree exhibits which of the following inheritance patterns?
This pedigree exhibits which of the following inheritance patterns?
This pedigree exhibits which of the following inheritance patterns?
How do we know whether an organism expressing a dominant trait is homozygous or heterozygous?
Since experimental crosses are not performed in humans, how do we know how traits are inherited?
Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.
The probability that the son of a woman with an autosomal recessive condition is a heterozygous carrier
Match each statement (a–e) with the best answer from the following list: consultand, 50%, prior probability, 66.7%, obligate carrier, 100%.
The person receiving genetic counseling