What are the two groups of reproductive isolating mechanisms? Which of these is regarded as more efficient, and why?
21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
The original source of new alleles, upon which selection operates, is mutation, a random event that occurs without regard to selectional value in the organism. Although many model organisms have been used to study mutational events in populations, some investigators have developed abiotic molecular models. Soll et al. (2006. Genetics 175: 267-275) examined one such model to study the relationship between both deleterious and advantageous mutations and population size in a ligase molecule composed of RNA (a ribozyme). Soll found that the smaller the population of molecules, the more likely it was that not only deleterious mutations but also advantageous mutations would disappear. Why would population size influence the survival of both types of mutations (deleterious and advantageous) in populations?495views
A number of comparisons of nucleotide sequences among hominids and rodents indicate that inbreeding may have occurred more often in hominid than in rodent ancestry. Bakewell et al. (2007. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. [USA] 104: 7489-7494) suggest that an ancient population bottleneck that left approximately 10,000 humans might have caused early humans to have a greater chance of genetic disease. Why would a population bottleneck influence the frequency of genetic disease?376views
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below for individual IV-1. Is IV-1 an inbred individual? If so, who is/are the common ancestor(s)?435views
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below for individual IV-1. What is F for this individual?419views
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Calculate F for any inbred members of this family.399views
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Who is/are the common ancestor(s) of the inbred individual(s)?419views
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Which individual(s) in this family is/are inbred?466views
The following is a partial pedigree of the British royal family. The family contains several inbred individuals and a number of inbreeding pathways. Carefully evaluate the pedigree, and identify the pathways and common ancestors that produce inbred individuals A (Alice in generation IV), B (George VI in generation VI), and C (Charles in generation VIII).528views
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=4(1/2)⁶406views
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=2(1/2)⁵652views
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=4(1/2)⁸399views
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=2(1/2)⁷381views
- Textbook QuestionThe human melanocortin 1 receptor gene (MC1R) plays a major role in producing eumelanin, a black-brown pigment that helps determine hair color and skin color. Jonathan Rees and several colleagues (J. L. Rees et al., Am. J. Human Genet. 66(2000): 1351–1361) studied multiple MC1R alleles in African and European populations. Although this research found several MC1R alleles in African populations, MC1R alleles that decrease the production of eumelanin were rare. In contrast, several alleles decreasing eumelanin production were found in European populations. How can these results be explained by natural selection?629views
- Textbook QuestionAchromatopsia is a rare autosomal recessive form of complete color blindness that affects about 1 in 20,000 people in most populations. People with this disorder see only in black and white and have extreme sensitivity to light and poor visual acuity. On Pingelap Island, one of a cluster of coral atoll islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, approximately 10% of the 3000 indigenous Pingelapese inhabitants have achromatopsia.Achromatopsia was first recorded on Pingelap in the mid-1800s, about four generations after a typhoon devastated Pingelap and reduced the island population to about 20 people. All Pingelapese with achromatopsia trace their ancestry to one male who was one of the 20 typhoon survivors. Provide a genetic explanation for the origin of achromatopsia on Pingelap, and explain the most likely evolutionary model for the high frequency there of achromatopsia.406views