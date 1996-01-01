New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. What pattern of speciation is illustrated by the development of the allopolyploid species?
21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
- Textbook Question432views
- Textbook Question
New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. What type of isolation mechanism is most likely to prevent hybridization between the allopolyploid and the diploid species?427views
- Textbook Question
New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. Is it likely that sexual reproduction between the allopolyploid species and either of its diploid ancestors would yield fertile progeny? Why or why not?492views
- Textbook Question
Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Identify what phenomenon explains the observed differences. What evolutionary mechanism do the observations emulate?446views
- Textbook Question
Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Have each person compare the frequencies of each color in they pile with the frequencies in the original bag. Describe any differences in frequency between the pile and the original bag.430views
- Textbook Question
Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Tabulate the total number of candies of each color in the original bag by combining the numbers from each person. Use these numbers to determine the frequency of each color in the original bag.356views
- Textbook Question
Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Have each person count the number of candies of each color in they pile and calculate the frequency of each color in the pile.427views
- Textbook Question
Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Explain any observed differences in frequencies in terms of the evolutionary mechanism the results best emulate.358views
- Textbook Question
Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Determine the frequency of each candy color in the total of 25 draws (a total of 50 candies) and compare these frequencies with the original frequencies of the colors in the pile.363views
- Textbook Question
Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Repeat this activity 24 more times, recording the 'genotype' each time.404views
- Textbook Question
Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors of the two candies as though they were a genotype. Put the candies back into their respective piles.377views