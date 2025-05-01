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Multiple Choice
What is the natural rate of unemployment?
A
The short-run unemployment rate caused by business cycle fluctuations (cyclical unemployment)
B
The unemployment rate that the central bank targets to achieve its inflation objective
C
The long-run unemployment rate when cyclical unemployment is zero (sum of frictional and structural unemployment)
D
Zero unemployment in an economy that is fully employed
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the natural rate of unemployment refers to the unemployment rate when the economy is at its long-run equilibrium, meaning there is no cyclical unemployment caused by business cycle fluctuations.
Recognize that the natural rate includes frictional unemployment (people transitioning between jobs) and structural unemployment (mismatches between workers' skills and job requirements), but excludes cyclical unemployment.
Note that the natural rate is not zero unemployment, because some level of frictional and structural unemployment always exists in a healthy economy.
Distinguish the natural rate from the short-run unemployment rate, which can fluctuate due to economic expansions and recessions, and from any specific target unemployment rate set by policymakers.
Summarize that the natural rate of unemployment is the long-run unemployment rate when cyclical unemployment is zero, representing the sum of frictional and structural unemployment.
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