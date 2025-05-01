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Multiple Choice
How is the unemployment rate calculated?
A
(Number of unemployed / Civilian noninstitutional population) × 100
B
(Number of unemployed / Working‑age population) × 100
C
(Number of unemployed / Labor force) × 100
D
(Number of unemployed / Number of employed) × 100
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of the unemployment rate. It measures the percentage of people in the labor force who are unemployed and actively seeking work.
Step 2: Identify the components involved: the 'Number of unemployed' refers to people without a job who are actively looking for one, and the 'Labor force' includes both the employed and the unemployed who are actively seeking work.
Step 3: Recognize that the unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of unemployed individuals by the total labor force.
Step 4: Multiply the result by 100 to convert the ratio into a percentage, which makes it easier to interpret and compare.
Step 5: Write the formula for the unemployment rate as: \(\text{Unemployment Rate} = \left( \frac{\text{Number of unemployed}}{\text{Labor force}} \right) \times 100\).
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