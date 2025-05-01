Which of the following are true regarding Mycoplasma bacteria? Select all that apply.

a. They have cholesterol in their plasma membranes.

b. They are among the largest bacteria characterized to date.

c. They are pleomorphic.

d. They are also called L-forms.

e. They were initially thought to be viruses.

f. Some can act as pathogens.

g. They are classified in domain Archaea.

h. They are prokaryotes.

i. They are sensitive to penicillin-based drugs.